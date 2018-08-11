Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,000 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $176,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,622.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Qualys opened at $88.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.91. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,587 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,767 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

