QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $111,676,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31,204.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

