Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corp Cut by Analyst (CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of CBT opened at $64.53 on Friday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Cabot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 123,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $7,634,909.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,349 shares of company stock worth $15,074,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cabot by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.