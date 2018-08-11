Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

TGNA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 25.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

