Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Amicus Therapeutics opened at $15.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 460.04%.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,530.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,650 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 410,375 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

