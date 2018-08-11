Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure opened at $17.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Zartler bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

