Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.14.

Saputo stock opened at C$40.54 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.07). Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, Director Paul Corney sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.42, for a total transaction of C$31,001.88. Also, insider Louise St-Jean sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.52, for a total value of C$56,576.00. Insiders have sold 19,574 shares of company stock worth $846,198 in the last three months.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

