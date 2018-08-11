Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd Issued By Cormark (GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.04. goeasy had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of C$123.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.55 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of goeasy opened at C$52.35 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. goeasy has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$52.66.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$42,450.00. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $132,703 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

