Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $491,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $1,752,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle opened at $151.38 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

