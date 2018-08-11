Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $19.99 Million Stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,042,875 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ICICI Bank worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,152,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,433,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,987 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,164,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank opened at $9.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

