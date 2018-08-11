Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709,807 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.