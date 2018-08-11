Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a report issued on Friday. Cowen currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 4,184,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.10. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,311,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $810,603. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,720,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 79.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,487 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

