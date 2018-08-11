Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $574,000 Holdings in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 2U were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 2U by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,540,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after acquiring an additional 133,393 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 416,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 2U by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

2U opened at $72.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 2U Inc has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.