Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Lifted by Signition LP

Signition LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,414,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,593,000 after acquiring an additional 103,660 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 76.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after acquiring an additional 251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,286,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $92.05 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

