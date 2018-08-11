Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

