Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,189 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

