Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 118,531 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $443,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

