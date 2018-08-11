Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $36,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,776,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group opened at $53.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.