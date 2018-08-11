Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $151,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $223,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital opened at $81.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

