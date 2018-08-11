Pretium Resources (PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million.

NYSE PVG opened at $9.24 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40 and a beta of -0.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

