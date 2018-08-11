Presidio (PSDO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of PSDO opened at $14.94 on Friday. Presidio has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Presidio will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSDO. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Presidio by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

