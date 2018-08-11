Premium Brands (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.21). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.60 million.

PBH stock opened at C$98.90 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$89.70 and a 52-week high of C$122.77.

In related news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.01, for a total value of C$351,030.00. Also, insider William Dion Kalutycz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.05, for a total value of C$580,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,994,720 over the last ninety days.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.14.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

