Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Insider Sells $281,630.60 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:APTS opened at $17.00 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $686.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

