PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PRAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

PRAH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.42. 764,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,295,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,113,000 after purchasing an additional 673,202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

