Pra Group (PRAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PRAA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 266,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,618. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.17 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $38,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 13,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $545,112.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,179. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 88,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

