PPL (PPL) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.22.

PPL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,073. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

