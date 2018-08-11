POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (PRFZ) Holdings Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 524,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 376,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO opened at $142.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $136.76.

