Power Co. of Canada (POW) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$29.07 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.20 and a 12 month high of C$33.69.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, Director André Desmarais sold 346,275 shares of Power Co. of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.46, for a total value of C$10,547,536.50.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

