Potbelly Corp (PBPB) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Potbelly from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.87 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 242,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Potbelly by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Potbelly by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

