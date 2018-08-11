Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Share Price

Media headlines about Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cambium Learning Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5928846489744 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

ABCD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

ABCD opened at $12.03 on Friday. Cambium Learning Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $549.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.