Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Share Price

Press coverage about Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Braves Group Series C earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4248205200245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Liberty Braves Group Series C opened at $26.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

