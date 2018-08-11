Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,364.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.35%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.66, hitting $29.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,339. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.76.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

