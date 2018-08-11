Portland General Electric (POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $45.70. 494,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.