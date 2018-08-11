Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Weak Earnings

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. 139,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,159,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 87.73% and a negative net margin of 85.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,499,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

