PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $18,834.00 and $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00074187 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001686 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000430 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,067.69 or 2.95102326 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007979 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00076004 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

