Platinum Group Metals Limited (PLG) Short Interest Update

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,069 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 13th total of 4,415,815 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.46% of Platinum Group Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

