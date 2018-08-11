Planet Fitness (PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 119020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $871,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,037. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

