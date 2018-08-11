Planet Fitness (PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 119020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.
The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
