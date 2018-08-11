Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$10.44 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$10.37 and a 1 year high of C$17.40.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.35 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 74.55%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

