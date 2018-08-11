Pixelworks (PXLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXLW. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,500. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $3,034,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 502.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 163,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 71,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

