Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Inogen Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $15,014,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $903,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.03, for a total transaction of $2,089,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,668.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,155,971. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

