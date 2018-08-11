Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy Rating for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics remained flat at $$22.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 122,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,012. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.44.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 67.75% and a negative net margin of 1,405.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 538,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 442,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

