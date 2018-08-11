Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.94.

Tenet Healthcare traded down $0.19, hitting $32.29, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,886,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,498. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

