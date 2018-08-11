Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.89. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $136,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 111,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 289,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

