Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Price Target to $71.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,656.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $545,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $4,348,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,842 shares of company stock valued at $12,070,820 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,870,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

