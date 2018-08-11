Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn had a positive return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPSI shares. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

