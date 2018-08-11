Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.90. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 54.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the first quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.