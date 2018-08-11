Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle Financial Partners earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1104621625353 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $61,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,035.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,919 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

