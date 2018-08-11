Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 375,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

