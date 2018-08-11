Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Short Interest Update

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,914,160 shares, an increase of ∞ from the July 13th total of 0 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,581,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pinduoduo opened at $19.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a selection of priced merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

