Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Issues Earnings Results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.26, hitting $5.68, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 778,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,590. The firm has a market cap of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

